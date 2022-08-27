Head to Head Contrast: Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) and Its Peers

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 683 3670 8939 254 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 118.78%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 49.40%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.39% -19.03% -6.32%

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -5.56 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 16.40

Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies peers beat Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.