Head to Head Review: Helbiz (HLBZ) and The Competition

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 232 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Helbiz to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Helbiz and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 776 5617 11747 266 2.62

Profitability

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Helbiz’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Helbiz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.41% -7,210.72% -4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.24 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.52

Helbiz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helbiz rivals beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

