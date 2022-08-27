Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Heat Biologics Price Performance
Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $10.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
