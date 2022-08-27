Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Hedget (HGET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $151,879.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003829 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086094 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

