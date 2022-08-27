Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 138,665 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 222,055 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $564,019.70.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $252,836.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 202,083 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $511,269.99.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $884,913.05.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $935,513.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,173,906.45.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

Heliogen Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,250,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $5,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.