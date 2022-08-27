Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HSDT opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

