Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Down 1.1%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($19.94). 67,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 85,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,668 ($20.15).

Herald Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.20.

Insider Transactions at Herald Investment Trust

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,680 ($20.30) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($20,299.66).

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

