Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00018135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $876,335.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
