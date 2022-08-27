HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Manuel J. Fernandez Sells 950 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.5 %

DINO stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

