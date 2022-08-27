High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,064.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $141,064.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002116 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

