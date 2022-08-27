High Performance Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $132,628.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

According to CryptoCompare, "High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability."

