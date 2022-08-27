Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, an increase of 4,093.5% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 19,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

