HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $261.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.