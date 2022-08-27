HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 18,874 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $41,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,503,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,620,000 after buying an additional 57,082 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

