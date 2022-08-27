HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $30,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

