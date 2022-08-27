HighTower Advisors LLC Has $41.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $41,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22.

