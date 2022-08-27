HighTower Advisors LLC Has $45.01 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $45,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

