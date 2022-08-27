HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

