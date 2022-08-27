HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 25,556 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Donaldson worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

