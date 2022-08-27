HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 42,548 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.