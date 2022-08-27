HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

