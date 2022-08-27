HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,105 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CSX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CSX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

