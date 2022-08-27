Hive Market Cap Hits $231.00 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $231.00 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000314 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003245 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,657,135 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

