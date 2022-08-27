Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,938.00

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $821,152.20 and $1,938.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085560 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.