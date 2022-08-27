HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 312.6% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 491.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF remained flat at 52.00 on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of 48.02 and a 1 year high of 84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of 50.06.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
