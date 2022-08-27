HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 312.6% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 491.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF remained flat at 52.00 on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of 48.02 and a 1 year high of 84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of 50.06.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

