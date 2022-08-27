Honey Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honey has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Honey Coin Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

