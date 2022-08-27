Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HMN opened at $36.81 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Further Reading

