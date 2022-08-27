Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 70.4% in August

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of HZON opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

