Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083772 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

