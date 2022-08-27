Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 943,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

About Hulic

(Get Rating)

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

