Hunting PLC (HTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hunting Stock Up 1.8 %

Hunting stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £456.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.54. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

