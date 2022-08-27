Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1,407.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,463 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntsman Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

