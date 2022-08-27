HUPAYX (HPX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $38.57 Million

HUPAYX (HPX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, HUPAYX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $38.57 million and $138,496.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

HUPAYX Coin Profile

The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUPAYX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUPAYX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUPAYX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

