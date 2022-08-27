HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Cap of $160.07 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $160.07 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087266 BTC.
HUSD Coin Profile
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
