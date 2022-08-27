HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Cap of $160.07 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $160.07 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087266 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.