iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.
NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27.
ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
