iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

