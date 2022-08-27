IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Up 6.7%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 230,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 371,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12. The company has a market cap of £5.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

