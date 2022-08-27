IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.09

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.09 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($10.17). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 835.50 ($10.10), with a volume of 422,360 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 898.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). In other news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

