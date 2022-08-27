Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.96.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

