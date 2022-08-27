Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,191.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Impala Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec cut Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.