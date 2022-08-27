Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $433.99

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.99 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 467 ($5.64). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 461 ($5.57), with a volume of 350,678 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 541.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 433.86.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.29%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Articles

