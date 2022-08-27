Infini Master Fund Purchases Shares of 8,700 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Corteva accounts for 1.0% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 310.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 37.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 14.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,113. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

