Infini Master Fund Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. nCino makes up about 19.8% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Infini Master Fund owned about 0.25% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $31.83. 573,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

