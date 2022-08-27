Infinity Esaham (INFS) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Infinity Esaham has a market capitalization of $31,769.72 and $46.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828849 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. Infinity Esaham’s official website is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Infinity Esaham
