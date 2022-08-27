Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,800 shares, an increase of 399.3% from the July 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems Price Performance
Infrax Systems stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,333,203. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Infrax Systems
