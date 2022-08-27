Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,800 shares, an increase of 399.3% from the July 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Price Performance

Infrax Systems stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,333,203. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Infrax Systems

(Get Rating)

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

