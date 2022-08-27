Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTJL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.
