Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CEO Sells 119,550 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.