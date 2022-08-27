Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

