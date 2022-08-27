International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $130.38 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

