International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.