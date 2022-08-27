International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

International Stem Cell Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

